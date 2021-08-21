Navi Mumbai: CIDCO starts geo-tagging plots to be put on auction

In order to facilitate plot buyers to know the exact location of their desired plots, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has started the geo-tagging. The step will enable the applicants to easily get the exact location of their desired plot.

CIDCO has been consistently selling residential and residential cum commercial plots under its various plot schemes. The plots under the schemes will be demarcated and fenced. Similarly, a panel will be installed on each plot displaying details of the plot. “Details such as plot number, sector, node, area of plot and barcode will be displayed on the board. This will make it easy for applicants to know the exact location and boundary of the plot of their choice,” said an official from CIDCO’s marketing department.

In addition, the planning agency has also decided to provide relief to plot buyers to extend the deadline for first and second instalments in deserving cases. As per the decision, if any applicant is unable to pay the first and second instalments within the stipulated time, CIDCO will extend the deadline for payment of instalments, depending upon the nature of problems for facing difficulties in making the payments.

“CIDCO sells plots as per the provisions of the Navi Mumbai Land Disposal (Amendment) Regulations 2008. CIDCO has decided to extend the payment deadline to three months for first instalment and to 10 months for second instalment in deserving cases.

This extension will only be applicable to the applicants in eligible cases along with delay payment charges,” said the official. However, he added that there is a provision in the Navi Mumbai Land Disposal (Amendment) Regulations 2008 to cancel the plot allotted to the applicant if he is unable to pay the instalment even after the extension. “These steps taken by CIDCO will surely provide relief to the applicants under its plot sale scheme,” added the official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 05:53 PM IST