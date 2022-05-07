Navi Mumbai: Residents of Uran urge NMMT to run all buses upto Pensioners Park

Residents of Uran have demanded that all Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses run upto Pensioner Parks in Uran. They alleged that during non-peak hours, NMMT buses terminate a stop ahead of Pensioners Park.

There are three routes NMMT bus that goes up to Pensioners Park. They are route numbers 30, 31, 39, and 30-AC.

According to residents, between 5 am and 9:30 am and 7 pm to 10 pm, these buses run up to Pensioners Park. However, between 9.30 am and 7 pm, all buses terminate at Chaar Phata also known as Uran ST Stand which is one stop ahead of Pensioners Park.

Residents say that during the daytime, they have to go to Chaar Phata to take buses and it becomes costly for them. They claimed that they have to shell out between Rs 50 to Rs 100 to reach Chaar Pahat in an auto-rickshaw.

Speaking to FPJ, Uran City Congress Committee Chairman Prakash Anant Patil said, “Following demand from commuters, we have requested the NMMT to run all buses upto Pensioners Park. A letter in this regard has also been sent to Uran Tehsildar Bhausaheb Andhare and Uran Municipal Council Chief Santosh Mali to talk to NMMT.” He added, “In case of non-acceptance of the demand, Uran City Congress Committee will agitate”.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:27 AM IST