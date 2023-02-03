Navi Mumbai: Repeated two-wheeler thief arrested; 27 motorbikes worth Rs 9.20 lakh seized

Representative Image | File

Navi Mumbai: The Rabale police have arrested a 58-year-old man and claimed to have solved at least 26 cases of two-wheeler thefts that took place in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Mumbai. Police also seized 27 motorbikes worth Rs 9.20 lakh from the accused.

The arrested person was identified as Naseer Saddam Khan and according to the police, more cases of two-wheelers vehicles will be solved as the investigation is still underway. Khan used to target parking areas for stealing two-wheelers.

Sudden rise in vehicle thefts

A team was formed due to a sudden rise in vehicle thefts after an order given by Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector DD Dhakane of Rabale Police Station.

Last week, the accused Khan was spotted near a two-wheeler parked in front of Airoli railway station. The police team kept watch and caught him red-handed.

When police frisked him, they found motorcycle keys, a screw-driver, a cutter, pliers and other tools.

When he was interrogated, he informed police that he owns a garage called 'Friends Auto Garage' at Ghatkopar and he is a motorcycle mechanic.

Also, a total of 46 cases of motorcycle theft have been registered against him in Vashi, Nerul, CBD Belapur, Kharghar Police Stations in Navi Mumbai and in Andheri, Meghwadi, Azad Maidan, Powai, Park Site, Pantnagar Police Stations in Mumbai as well as Kasarvadvali Police Stations in Thane and 2 cases have been registered against him by Vashi Police.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)