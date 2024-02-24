Navi Mumbai: Railway Safety – Zero Deaths At Diva Level Crossings In Past 7 Months

Navi Mumbai: Railway Safety – No Death Reported At Diva Level Crossings In Past 7 Months | FPJ

In a significant achievement for railway safety, the Central Railways Mumbai division has successfully eliminated fatalities at the once notorious level-crossing gate in Diva. After witnessing 24 fatalities and three injury in the first eight months of 2023, a series of proactive measures and interventions have resulted in zero deaths or injuries in the nearly seven months that followed. In 2022 total 26 people were died and five were injured.

According to CR, new escalators and the reconstruction of a broken compound wall among the physical changes made to enhance safety. Barbed wire has been installed over the level-crossing gate to discourage commuters from attempting to cross underneath it, and security personnel has been deployed round the clock to ensure compliance" said an official.

The slope at both ends of the platforms was eliminated

Furthermore, the slope at both ends of the platforms was eliminated, and on-duty security personnel equipped with megaphones and whistles to warn commuters against crossing tracks. The collective efforts resulted in a drastic reduction in fatalities and injuries, showcasing the effectiveness of a comprehensive safety strategy.

Rajnish Goyal, the Divisional Railway Manager, credited the success to a comprehensive approach that included physical infrastructure improvements, enhanced security measures, and rigorous awareness campaigns. The installation of escalators at both ends of the foot overbridge near the level crossings aimed to divert commuters towards safer alternatives, while security personnel were strategically deployed to discourage trespassing.

'Mission Zero Deaths'

"The 'Mission Zero Deaths' initiative, spearheaded by a team of experts from Central Railways, played a crucial role in identifying and addressing safety concerns at Diva. Recommendations, including the erection of warning signs, banners displaying data on fatalities, and the reconstruction of broken infrastructure, were swiftly implemented" further said Goyal.

When asked about permanent solution, a senior official said, "Construction of a road overbridge that will link the east and west sides of Diva is underway. Once completed, this bridge will lead to the permanent closure of the level-crossing gate, further enhancing safety measures. Sources said that challenges remain until the completion of ROB, requiring continuous personnel deployment to maintain zero deaths at the level-crossing.

Railway officials expressed confidence that the completion of the road overbridge would not only eliminate trespassing incidents but also improve the punctuality of suburban trains. The current frequent openings of the level-crossing gate for vehicular traffic contribute to train delays, affecting approximately 30 to 35 times daily and causing delays of up to ten minutes for nearly 200 local trains passing through Diva.