 Navi Mumbai: Protest Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities By Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamsheer
D K Singh, one of the committee members, said that Kerala Assembly Speaker Shamseer hurt the sentiments of Hindus by making indecent remarks about Hindu deity Shri Ganesha.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 01:24 AM IST
The Hindu Swabhiman Samrakshan Samiti (HSSS) staged a peace protest outside Kerala Bhawan in Vashi on Tuesday evening to condemn the alleged derogatory remarks of Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer about Hindu deities. They submitted their demand to the resident commissioner of Kerala Bhawan in Vashi.

D K Singh, one of the members of the committee said, “Shamsheer made indecent remarks about Hindu deity Shri Ganesha. The elephant head on the head of Lord Ganesha is propaganda. Pushpak Viman is a ‘Myth’ and description of Pushpak Viman in Ramayana is fiction,” said Singh. He added that remarks were aimed at creating communal tension in the state.

At an event, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology. Singh said that a complaint has been filed with the Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner seeking registration of a case against the speaker. The case was reportedly filed by BJP Kerala Unit.

