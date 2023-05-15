 Navi Mumbai: Police recover lost bag containing jewellery worth ₹6 lakh in Nerul
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Police recover lost bag containing jewellery worth ₹6 lakh in Nerul

Navi Mumbai: Police recover lost bag containing jewellery worth ₹6 lakh in Nerul

The police acted immediately with the help of CCTV footage, traced the bag and handed it over to the woman.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Nerul police traced a missing bag containing gold and silver jewellery worth ₹6 lakh within two hours it received a complaint. The police acted immediately with the help of CCTV footage, traced the bag and handed it over to the woman.

How victim lost the jewellery bag

Surekha, 50, from Satara got down from a bus at LP Junction in Nerul on Sunday morning and took an auto-rickshaw for Jui Nagar which is around 2km. However, after reaching a relative’s home in Jui Nagar, she realised that the bag was missing. Without wasting time, she rushed to Nerul police station and registered a complaint.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Police recover lost bag with valuables worth ₹2.25 lakh from autorickshaw
article-image

Cops trace autorickshaw using CCTV footage

The police team visited the area and checked the CCTV footage. They traced the auto-rickshaw. However, the autorickshaw driver did not have the bag. The police again checked the footage from LP Junction to Jui Nagar and found that the woman left the bag near a gate of a building, around 100meter from L P Junction.

Building security guard hands over bag to police

A police team rushed to the site to check if it was there. A senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat said, “When the police reached the site, the bag was not there. When the police were searching for the bag, a security man of a housing society came and asked the reason. He also said that he found a bag and it was with him.”

All items recovered

The security of the society handed over the bag to the police. Later the police gave it to the woman. The woman checked the bag and all jewellery and cash were intact.

Bhagat said that this was the second incident. “Around four days ago, a commuter forgot his laptop in a cab, and within hours, the police traced the cab and got the laptop,” he said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Runaway Vashi man traced to Andheri after 9 years, reunited with family
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gokhale bridge: Locals seek Mangal Prabhat Lodha's intervention to speed up construction work

Gokhale bridge: Locals seek Mangal Prabhat Lodha's intervention to speed up construction work

Mumbai: Corporate law officers highlight steady rise in number of probes, actions taken against...

Mumbai: Corporate law officers highlight steady rise in number of probes, actions taken against...

Mumbai: BMC yet to issue notice, police seeks to shut down Bachelorr's fast food outlet at Chowpatty

Mumbai: BMC yet to issue notice, police seeks to shut down Bachelorr's fast food outlet at Chowpatty

Thane: Seller ordered to refund customer ₹10k for not delivering Jade Mats

Thane: Seller ordered to refund customer ₹10k for not delivering Jade Mats

Mumbai News: 57-year-old man convicted for assaulting teen over 'friendly relations' with daughter 

Mumbai News: 57-year-old man convicted for assaulting teen over 'friendly relations' with daughter 