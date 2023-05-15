Navi Mumbai: Police recover lost bag containing jewellery worth ₹6 lakh in Nerul

Representational Image

The Nerul police traced a missing bag containing gold and silver jewellery worth ₹6 lakh within two hours it received a complaint. The police acted immediately with the help of CCTV footage, traced the bag and handed it over to the woman.

How victim lost the jewellery bag

Surekha, 50, from Satara got down from a bus at LP Junction in Nerul on Sunday morning and took an auto-rickshaw for Jui Nagar which is around 2km. However, after reaching a relative’s home in Jui Nagar, she realised that the bag was missing. Without wasting time, she rushed to Nerul police station and registered a complaint.

Cops trace autorickshaw using CCTV footage

The police team visited the area and checked the CCTV footage. They traced the auto-rickshaw. However, the autorickshaw driver did not have the bag. The police again checked the footage from LP Junction to Jui Nagar and found that the woman left the bag near a gate of a building, around 100meter from L P Junction.

Building security guard hands over bag to police

A police team rushed to the site to check if it was there. A senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat said, “When the police reached the site, the bag was not there. When the police were searching for the bag, a security man of a housing society came and asked the reason. He also said that he found a bag and it was with him.”

All items recovered

The security of the society handed over the bag to the police. Later the police gave it to the woman. The woman checked the bag and all jewellery and cash were intact.

Bhagat said that this was the second incident. “Around four days ago, a commuter forgot his laptop in a cab, and within hours, the police traced the cab and got the laptop,” he said.