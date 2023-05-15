Navi Mumbai News: Man who had left home with informing reunited with family after 9 years

Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police successfully traced a 43-year-old man who left home around 9 years ago without informing anyone in his family.

The man identified as Mrugesh Tanaji left home in 2014 and was reunited with his family on Sunday. Tanaji spent all these years in different parts of the country without any contact with his family or friends, said police.

Family never lost hope

According to police, during this period, his family did not lose hope and kept checking the case's update.

As part of the probe, the Vashi police checked for his whereabouts on various social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, and finally traced him to Andheri suburb in neighboring Mumbai

Tanaji found in Andheri

“On Sunday, the police went to the Reiki classes centre in Andheri and picked up the man from there,” said a police official from Vashi police station.

Tanaji was subsequently handed over to his family members, who thanked the police for their tireless efforts in tracing the man. The reason why he left the house was still not known.

Read Also Navi Mumbai news: PMC forms disaster management cell ahead of monsoon