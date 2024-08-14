Navi Mumbai: Police Launch WhatsApp Channel And Helpline To Combat Cyber Fraud Amid Rising Losses |

Navi Mumbai: The crime statistics of this year in first seven months show that the amount lost in cyber fraud is 13 time more than that is lost in the thefts, robbery and house break in total.

Realizing the need of educating the citizens about various cyber frauds and changing trends in cyber fraud, Navi Mumbai police has launched a WhatsApp channel. Along with the same, a helpline number too has been launched wherein people can contact to clear any doubts and seek guidance related to cyber and financial frauds.

The launch of the channel and the helpline was done on Wednesday by DGP Rashmi Shukla of the state in the presence of around 1500 people including students, advocates and police staff.

At the time of the launch Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe emphasized that the importance of having knowledge about the various cyber frauds happening. “This year, till July, around 1100 cases were lodged which includes chain robbery, dacoity, robbery, thefts and motor vehicle thefts. These 1100 cases had amounted to a loss of Rs 13.67 crore. Meanwhile, the cyber frauds registered were only 249 but the loss amounted to Rs 168 crores which shows that the amount lost in cyber fraud is much more than what is lost in other thefts. On an average, Rs 1 crore is lost to cyber fraud in the city. This needs to be brought under control and the only way out is by spreading awareness. We have been doing that by taking seminars and using social media. Now we have gone step ahead and launched this whatsapp channel,” Bharambe said.

Since the whatsapp channel is a one way communication, to let the people too seek help, they have launched a helpline number- 8828112112- wherein people can call anytime to seek guidance and help related to cyber frauds. “Our emergency number is 112 and hence we chose this helpline number which has 112 in the end so that it makes easy to recollect,” he added.

The helpline centre will have five trained people who will guide the people with what to do if they have fallen prey to any cyber and financial fraud. “The helpline will help people with issues related to not just cyber related offences, but also with narcotics, women safety and citizen services,” Bharambe said.

“The cases in cyber frauds are increasing due to lack of knowledge. Its important to know the ways how cyber frauds happen which would help in curbing these incidents. There are many unreported incidents as well. This channel will be helpful to each and every individual even to those who might never become a victim. It is a knowledge that could be shared with your friends and neighbours. This is a pilot project in Navi Mumbai. After understanding the success of this initiative, we would start this in other places too,” Shukla said.

The whatsapp channel named- Navi Mumbai Police- has started sharing video contents since Wednesday that spreads awareness on various cyber frauds. The intention is to share daily content through the channel to the subscribers.