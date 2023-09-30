Navi Mumbai Police Issue New Guidelines For Students Seeking Jobs In Overseas Shipping Companies Amid Rising Frauds

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai police have issued guidelines for aspirants, searching for jobs in shipping companies after a rise in cases of cheating by fake placement agencies. Police asked aspirants to check the authenticity of placement agencies before applying for a job.

A number of fly-by-night placement agencies opened their offices in Navi Mumbai, especially in the Belapur areas and cheated job aspirants by offering jobs in overseas shipping companies.

How Fraud companies dupe jobseekers

According to Navi Mumbai police, fraud companies set up their offices at temporary places and influence needy people or job aspirants for foreign jobs and ask them to deposit large sums of money in their bank accounts. They also take passports and other essential documents from candidates and create fake agreements and nomination papers for foreign Shipping Companies. After taking money, and documents, they shut their offices and fled away. Their agents were also active in Belapur where there are institutes of Marine.

In order to prevent cheating, Navi Mumbai police have started an awareness campaign and put up banners at important locations.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: 143 job seekers get offer letters at job fair held on Maharashtra Day

Safety measures suggested by cops

The police suggested a few measures to prevent the cheating. Students or job aspirants who are looking for jobs and training in foreign ships must take the necessary training from authorised Maritime Training Institute. Information regarding training institutes shall only be verified from the authorised website www.dgshipping.gov.in of the Department of Directorate General of Shipping, Central Government. Students must check the license of the companies or even agents providing training and jobs to citizens which is issued by the Director General of Shipping.

Similarly, Students intending to pursue jobs on foreign ships and other places shall obtain VISA from authorized offices only. In addition, if the owner of a company or agents or any other person claiming to provide jobs on foreign ships or in foreign countries without the approval of R.P.S.L, students should immediately report to the concerned police station.