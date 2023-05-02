Navi Mumbai: 143 job seekers get offer letters at job fair held on Maharashtra Day

Representative | File

A total of 143 job seekers benefitted from a job fair held in Kamothe on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on May 1.

The job fair was organised jointly by Kamothe City unit Mahila Aghadi of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, and Sriman Yogi Youth Pratishthan. The fair was inaugurated by Raigad District Superintendent Baban Patil.

Large number of companies had participated

According to the organiser, this was the 20th job fair and a large number of companies had participated.

“A large number of job seekers had registered and many of them got offer letters,” said one of the representatives of the organiser.

He added people that from 10th pass to graduation and even people with technical degrees got a job.

The job fair was planned by Prabhakar Gowari, one of the senior party workers. A large number of party workers were also present during the fair.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Free Vipassana Dhyana Sadhana camp conducted in Panvel