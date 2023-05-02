Navi Mumbai: Free Vipassana Dhyana Sadhana camp conducted in Panvel |

The Vipassana Dhyana Sadhana camp is currently underway in Panvel. This is the first time that a residential camp has been organized for the convenience of Panvelkars.

According to the organizer, the camp started on April 30 and it will continue till May 10. The camp is completely free and only for men. For further information, Contact Sunil Nakhate at 9892723134, and Nikesh Kasare at 9699937134.

Vipassana workshop held in Navi Mumbai college earlier

A four-day free workshop on Vipassana was organized by the Department of Pali and Buddhism and Satyagraha Vipassana Centre of Satyagraha College, Kharghar from October 28 to October 31 2022 in the node.

The workshop organized for students, parents, and teachers and participants was totally free of cost.

What is Vipassana?

Vipassana is a very ancient method of self-purification through introspection. Vipassana is to see and understand what is exactly as it is. About 2500 years ago, Lord Gautam Buddha re-researched this extinct method and made it universally available as a universal cure for a universal disease, an art of living life.

