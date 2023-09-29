Navi Mumbai: PMC To Hold Health Fair In December Under Centre's Ayushman Bhav Campaign

Panvel Municipal Corporation | FIle pic

The Central Government has launched the Ayushman Bhav campaign to ensure that every person at every level get the best quality healthcare facilities. Under this campaign, a weekly health fair has been organized by the Maharashtra government.

Following an instruction from the state government, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will hold a health fair at Primary Health Centre number 1 on Saturday. The municipal commissioner has appealed citizens to avail benefits of the opportunity.

Awareness programs on different diseases are being held

Under this campaign, from the first Saturday of the month till December 30, non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease and infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, leprosy, and HIV will be checked for. On the fourth Saturday, special sessions on nose, ear, throat, sickle cell, dentistry, palliative care, eye disease, skin disease will be conducted during this health gathering.

In this meeting itself, along with treatment and referral services, citizens are being guided about Abha card, Ayushman card registration and distribution. Also, information about organ donation oath, registration and blood donation movement is also given at this time.

'Healthy Youth, Glory of Maharashtra'

Also, under the ambitious project of the state government- program of 'Healthy Youth, Glory of Maharashtra'- all men above 18 years of age can get a medical check up on behalf of the Municipal Corporation. In this, various diseases like hernia, kidney stone will be examined and treated. ANM and Asha workers will conduct survey for this. Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. appealed to the citizens to give them information enthusiastically to benefit the citizens. Done by Anand Gosavi.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a beneficiary with an Ayushman card will get coverage of up to 5 lakhs in certain surgeries in a registered hospital. For this, it is important for citizens to get their life card. To get an Ayushman Card use the following links.

Web Portal Link

https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in

Mobile application

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.beneficiaryapp

Video link on how to do KYC through app

https://drive.google.com/file/d/