 Navi Mumbai: Doctor Booked In Kopar Khairane For Assaulting Businessman
Navi Mumbai: Doctor Booked In Kopar Khairane For Assaulting Businessman

The 35-year-old victim had gone to the private hospital in Kopar Khairane to collect the payment for CCTV cameras he installed.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Doctor booked in Koparkhairane for assaulting a businessman | Representational Image

The Kopar Khairane police booked a doctor for allegedly assaulting a businessman after the latter asked payment for the installation of CCTVs at the doctor's hospital on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday, said police.

Doctor was not happy with businessman's work

The 35-year-old victim had gone to the private hospital in Kopar Khairane to collect the payment for CCTV cameras he installed. However, the doctor was not happy for a couple of things related to installation and refused to pay for the work.

Following an argument, the doctor abused the man. Based on the victim's complaint, the Kopar Khairane police registered an FIR against the doctor under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and started an investigation.

