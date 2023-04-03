Navi Mumbai: PMC to hold essay and elocution competition on Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary | File

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to conduct an essay and elocution competition on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 11, 2023.

The competition will take place at DB Patil School in Panvel, with three groups of contestants covering the same subjects.

While winners will be rewarded with badges and certificates, participants will get only certificates.

The topics for the competition include the works and thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar and his contributions to the Indian Constitution. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on April 14 at Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan.

Terms and conditions for the contest:

1) Time for the essay competition will be from 11 am to 12 pm (one hour).

2) The essay should not have been published anywhere before.

3) A person will be allowed to write only one essay on the same topic as per the above group.

4) It will be mandatory to have a valid reference in the said essay.

5) Elocution competition will start at 10:00 am.

6) One person will be allowed to speak on a single subject as per the above group.

7) April 6 2023 will be the last day for registration and participation in Essay / Elocution Competition.

8) Results of the Essay/Elocution Competition will be announced on 13th April 2023.

9) Full rights regarding the result of the Essay/Elocution Competition will be reserved with the Organizer.

10)This competition will be open to all age groups.