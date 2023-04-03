 Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold 'Jagar' on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary
The programs will be organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold 'Jagar' on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will organise 'Jagar', a literary and cultural program to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14, 2023.

The two-week-long event will feature various eminent personalities from different fields sharing their views on Dr Ambedkar's philosophy and work.

"NMMC has been organizing various programs for the past one and a half years under the title 'Vicharvedh.' In order to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Constitution, a special fortnight program 'Jagar' similar to last year will be organized," said a senior civic official.

