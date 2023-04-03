Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold 'Jagar' on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will organise 'Jagar', a literary and cultural program to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14, 2023.

The two-week-long event will feature various eminent personalities from different fields sharing their views on Dr Ambedkar's philosophy and work.

The programs will be organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli.

"NMMC has been organizing various programs for the past one and a half years under the title 'Vicharvedh.' In order to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Constitution, a special fortnight program 'Jagar' similar to last year will be organized," said a senior civic official.