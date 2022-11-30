e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: PMC prohibits storage, sale of liquor in Kharghar node

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration in its special administrative general body meeting on Monday passed a proposal to make Kharghar node a no-liquor zone.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Earlier on Sunday, social organisations, political parties and residents’ groups called for a one-day bandh in Kharghar against the Excise Department’s decision to allow a restaurant to serve liquor. Recently, the state excise department issued a license to serve liquor at Nirsukh Restaurant and Bar in Sector 10 in Kharghar.

The Kharghar Gram Panchayat had passed a resolution in 2005 that banned alcohol sale in the entire Kharghar village and colony. On October 1, 2016, the PMC was formed by including 29 revenue villages of 23 Gram Panchayats including Kharghar Gram Panchayat. However, the Kharghar Gram Panchayat’s resolution passed in 2005 regarding the ban on alcohol was not adopted by the civic body then.

In order to respect the sentiments of citizens, the civic body held a special administrative general body on Monday and passed the proposal to adopt the Kharghar Gram Panchyat’s resolution. The general body was held under the chairmanship of the Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, in the presence of DMC Ganesh Shete, DMC Kailas Gawde, and DMC Kalpita Pimple, among others.

After the proposal was passed, the civic chief Deshmukh said that the Excise Department will be intimated about the decision, so that no shop will be given the licence to sell liquor in future.

Areas where the ban will come into effect include the former Kharghar Gram Panchayat area within the municipal limits of A Ward. Other major joints where the decision will impact the sale of liquor are Kharghar Hill, Phanaswadi, Chafewadi, Golf Course Road, ISKCON Temple, Gram Vikas Bhawan, Kharghar Railway Bridge, Mansarovar Railway Bridge, and adjoining areas. As per the decision, sales and storage of liquor in all types of retail and wholesale outlets are not be allowed in these areas of the Kharghar node.

Voices:

Gurunath Gaikar, former Sarpanch of erstwhile Kharghar Gram Panchayat

We welcome the decision. The effort of citizens made it possible. This will help in maintaining the law and order of the Kharghar node which is much better than other nodes.

Pritam Mhatre, Former leader of the opposition, PMC

The boundary of the no-liquor zone should have been increased from the previous Kharghar Gram Panchayat’s jurisdiction as the Kharghar node has developed beyond it.

