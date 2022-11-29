e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Two advocates elevated as judges to Bombay HC

As on November 1, the Bombay High Court had vacancy of 28 judges.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Mumbai: Two advocates elevated as judges to Bombay HC
Two advocates were on Tuesday appointed as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment of Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

