Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The price of petrol and diesel were left unchanged on Tuesday, November 29, by the oil marketing companies. For the past five months, fuel prices have remained constant.

Public sector oil marketing corporations revise fuel prices on daily bass. The last significant nationwide variation in fuel prices occurred in May after the government reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Fuel prices are revised in line with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs). OMCs include Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

Both benchmarks closed on November 18 at their lowest since September 27, extending losses for a second week, with Brent down 9 percent and WTI down 10 percent.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.