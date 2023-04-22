Navi Mumbai: PMC inaugurates three new civic health centres | FPJ

In order to provide better primary care facilities to the citizens of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the municipal corporation opened three new civic primary health centres and four sub-centres in its jurisdiction.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur who inaugurated these facilities said that after COVID-19, the world's view regarding health services has changed and people are taking care of themselves.

He said that the civic body is taking initiative to provide good health services to the citizens through these civic primary health centres.

The new primary health centres have come up at Rohingya, Palekhurd, and Bhingari, and Sub-Centre at Kharghar Sector 12, Koynavale, Padghe, Tembhonde.

On this occasion Panvel Municipal Corporation, Commissioner Dr Ganesh Deshmukh, Assistant Director of Health Services Mumbai Mandal Thane. Chakurkar, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Former House Leader Paresh Thakur, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, former corporator, former corporator were present.

'Large portion of this year's budget has been reserved for health services': Deshmukh

Deshmukh said that a large portion of this year's budget has been reserved for health services. There was a need to expand civil primary health centres to cater to maximum number of people.

"The municipality is going to set up 9 civil primary health centres and sub-centres this year. We are inaugurating three of these civil primary health centres and four health care sub-centres today," he said.