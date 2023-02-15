Navi Mumbai: PMC holds seminar on waste management at Kharghar college

Navi Mumbai: PMC holds seminar and quiz on waste management at Kharghar college | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a seminar and quiz on 'Waste Segregation and Single Use Plastic' at Saraswati College in Kharghar under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

During the seminar, Deputy commissioner Sachin Pawar urged students to become good citizens and take social responsibility.

Assistant Commissioner of Kharghar ward, Vaibhav Vidhate, while speaking on the topic of 'Waste segregation and Single Use Plastic' said, "The participation of youths in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is important and they should take initiative in the society and create awareness about waste segregation".

Head of the Solid Waste and Sanitation Department Anil Kokre informed the students about the classification of wet waste and dry waste and about making fertilizer from wet waste. A quiz competition was conducted for the students on the topics of waste classification, home composting, e-waste management, and single-use plastic.

On this occasion, College Principal Sheetal Bukkawar, Dean Nilesh Patil, professors of various branches and around 250 students were present.

