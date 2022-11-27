Navi Mumbai: PMC holds 'Debate Competition' in schools under Ease of Living Survey |

Mumbai: The Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) is being conducted in Panvel Municipal Corporation as part of the Ease of Living Index. In this background, to create public awareness about this survey, a debate competition was organized by the municipal corporation on November 26 at Pillai College of Engineering, New Panvel Changu Kana Thakur School, Panvel Banthia School, Panvel where a large number of students participated enthusiastically.

The Citizen Perception Survey under the Ease of Living Index is being conducted in around 264 cities in India. The PMC is also participating in the survey.

The purpose of the Citizen Perception Survey is to get citizens' feedback on the quality of living in the city. In this, citizens' feedback is being taken regarding public transport, education facilities, health services, water availability, cost of living, employment opportunities and others. Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens to go to the link https://eol2022.org/citizenfeedback and give their feedback using ULB code 802796 of Panvel city.

On this occasion, the students were informed about the Citizen Perception Survey. Students enthusiastically participated in this competition.