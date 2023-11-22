Navi Mumbai: PMC Hires 30 Traffic Wardens To Ease Vehicular Congestions In City

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File pic

Navi Mumbai: After facing difficulties in managing traffic during the recent Ganeshotsav festival, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has hired 30 traffic wardens to help the traffic department. They have been deputed at strategic locations in the PMC area.

Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner confirmed to FPJ that presently 30 traffic wardens have been provided to the traffic department.

These traffic wardens will ensure smooth traffic in the city and help in controlling illegal parking on the city roads.

Navi Mumbai police demanded traffic wardens in 2018

In 2018, the Navi Mumbai police had written to PMC, demanding 100 traffic wardens to manage traffic as the corporation is surrounded by major roads and witness the movement of heavy vehicles around the clock. The General Body of PMC also approved a proposal to provide 50 wardens. While the cost of these wardens will be borne by PMC, the operation and legal aspects will be looked after by the traffic department.

In response to escalating traffic issues during the recent Ganeshotsav festivities, the PMC took swift action by requesting additional security personnel to assist in managing the situation. With a shortage of police force, the Commissioner promptly responded by deploying 30 security guards from the Maharashtra Security Force.

Traffic wardens strategically positioned within PMC jurisdiction

These security guards have been strategically stationed within the PMC’s area. Specifically assigned to support the Navi Mumbai Police's traffic department, these guards have been actively regulating traffic at key intersections throughout Panvel.

Following deliberations, it was unanimously decided to appoint personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force as security guards. A monthly salary of ₹12 lakh per month has been allocated for this initiative, with the municipality committing a substantial annual budget of ₹1.44 crore to assist the police in tackling traffic congestion.

The designated security personnel are supporting the traffic police. Meanwhile, the corporation has kept an additional 15 security guards for its own security arrangement. This collaborative effort aims to mitigate the challenges posed by traffic congestion, a perennial issue, particularly during festive seasons.