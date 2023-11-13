Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Conduct Day-Long Drive To Crack Down On Polluting Vehicles

Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Conducts Day-Long Drive To Crack Down On Polluting Vehicles | Pixabay / Representational Image

In response to the recent surge in air pollution across all cities in Mumbai, Municipal Corporations in MMR have been rigorously implementing government directives to address the issue. Adding to these efforts, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police conducted a day-long drive on Saturday to crack down on vehicles contributing to pollution.

Action was taken against 100 vehicles

The campaign resulted in action against 65 vehicles by noon, a number that escalated to 100 by evening, as reported by Senior Traffic Inspector Satish Kadam.

The drive, initiated in the morning at Vashi Toll Naka, saw active participation from assistant inspectors, senior inspectors, and eight police personnel. The campaign focused on inspecting Pollutant Under Control (PUC) certificates of emitting vehicles, as well as addressing issues related to expired vehicles and trucks transporting sand and gravel without adhering to government regulations. Penal actions were taken against the violators, and some were issued challans for their offenses.

The collective commitment to curbing air pollution

The successful operation witnessed a notable increase in motorists complying with the regulations, showcasing a positive response to the enforcement measures taken by the police. This proactive initiative by the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police aligns with the collective commitment to curbing air pollution in the region.

