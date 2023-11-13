Navi Mumbai: NMMC Chief Rajesh Narvekar Engages With Developers & Architects To Combat Air Pollution | Amit Srivastava

Ensuring good air quality in Navi Mumbai is the shared responsibility of all citizens, and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is actively implementing measures to reduce pollution. Addressing the critical issue of flying dust during construction, civic chief Rajesh Narvekar chaired an interactive session with developers and architects to discuss and address this concern.

NMMC has initiated immediate actions to address air quality issues

During the session, the Commissioner highlighted that, in compliance with the directives of the Bombay High Court order, NMMC has initiated immediate actions to address air quality issues. He outlined the steps taken to prevent pollution caused by construction activities and emphasized the collaborative role of municipal administration, builders, and architects in maintaining the city's air quality standards.

Amit Srivastava

As per the High Court's instructions, the Commissioner stressed that debris transportation from construction sites is temporarily halted. Furthermore, he issued clear directives that, when essential construction materials need transportation, the vehicles must be fully covered to minimize air pollution.

Corporation doesn't just provide instructions to private builders but also ensures compliance at various construction sites

Highlighting the adoption of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) air quality control plan, the Commissioner sought full cooperation from builders and architects for its stringent implementation. He underscored that the Municipal Corporation doesn't just provide instructions to private builders but also ensures compliance at various construction sites under its jurisdiction, as conveyed to the Engineering Department.

Architect Santosh Satpathy provided insights into the causes of air pollution during construction and suggested measures to control it. The event saw the presence of key figures, including City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Director of Urban Planning Somnath Kekan, Additional City Engineer Shirish Aardwad, President of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai Vasant Badra, President of the Association of Architects Shekhar Bagul, along with builders and architects like Hiten Jain, Ketan Trivedi, Anil Patel, Lakhani, and architect Kaushal Jadia.

The municipal commissioner, Mr. Narvekar, bridging the gap between public administration and the architectural community, demonstrated a commitment to addressing air pollution concerns collaboratively.

