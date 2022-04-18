Navi Mumbai: PMC Corporator Vikrant Patil holds Chai Pe Charha to discuss common citizens issue

Vikrant Patil, PMC corporator from ward 18 held Chai Pe Charcha (Discussion over Tea) to discuss common civic issues that citizens are facing on April 14 at his office. He discusses a number of issues in the ward. Residents also shared their suggestions and objections during the dialogue.

Corporator Patil discussed with the citizens problems and suggestions on various issues such as roads, nallas, parks, municipal works, jobs and school-college admissions. The discussion received an overwhelming response from citizens and they attended in large numbers.

Patil is known for taking innovative ways to get connected with common citizens. Earlier, he encouraged women to become self-reliant and held Melawa and Haldi-Kunku programs. In addition, free e-labor card camp, free Aadhaar card-mobile, updated mobile information camp for senior citizens were held.

Citizens expressed satisfaction over the initiative taken by corporator Patil to solve the problems of the citizens.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:04 AM IST