Navi Mumbai: PMC Collects Record ₹135 Cr Property Tax In Three Months

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has already collected over ₹135 crore in property tax. The civic body faced resistance from a section of residents in the collection of property tax. However, the recent court orders paved the way for tax collection. Around 46,154 property owners paid more than ₹135 crore in property taxes in just three months.

This is the first time that such a large amount of tax has been collected in just three months in the financial year to date, said an official from PMC’s Property Tax department. Last year, it collected a total of ₹164 crore of property tax. Out of the total collection so far, about 41,824 citizens paid ₹110 crore of the total property tax through digital mode.

PMC chief formed eight teams in 4 wards

In order to increase tax collection, the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh formed eight teams in all four wards. Of the eight teams, 2 teams each were formed for Kharghar, Kamothe, Navade, and Kalamboli, and one team each for Panvel and New Panvel. Each of these teams has six members namely one municipal employee, two retired officers, one security guard, and one cameraman.

In order to create public awareness among the citizens regarding the payment of property tax, the corporation used public announcement through a loudspeaker moving in an auto-rickshaw across the civic area. In addition, there is a penalty of 2 percent for non-payment of property tax. This has worked out and citizens are paying their taxes.

PMC Tax App for paying property tax online

Along with this, the municipal corporation has developed a mobile app called 'PMC TAX APP' to pay property tax online and developed a website www.panvelmc.org to pay taxes. The civic body has appealed to the citizens not to believe any rumour as there is no stay from the Bombay High Court on the collection of property tax.

“Property tax is the major source for all proposed municipal works. Also Hon. The court also did not suspend the collection of property tax. That is why the commissioner Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens to pay their property tax and become partners in the development of the municipal corporation,” said the official from the Property tax department.