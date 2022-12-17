Navi Mumbai: PMC begins special vaccination drive for measles

NIH Medline Plus

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) started a special drive to vaccinate children upto five with measles-rubella vaccines, following an instruction of the state government. The drive will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be conducted from December 15 to December 25, 2022 and the second phase January 15 to January 25, 2023.

House-to-house vaccination commenced

As part of it, the civic body has house-to-house vaccination against measles in its jurisdiction with the help of 150 teams from 15th December. The civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh said, "All citizens should cooperate with the team visiting the houses. Citizens whose children have not been immunized should voluntarily come forward and complete the measles-rubella vaccination of their children. Also, if any measles-rubella patients are found in the area, the citizens are requested to inform the Civil Primary Health Center of the Municipal Corporation".

According to the civic body, a total of 14,735 houses will be surveyed and for the survey work, Nursing College students have been recruited. According to the regular vaccination schedule, the first dose of Measles-Rubella vaccine is expected to be administered from 9 months to 12 months, while the second dose should be administered from 16 months to 24 months old babies.