HomeMumbaiPanvel civic body joins hands with private hospitals to monitor measles situation

Panvel civic body joins hands with private hospitals to monitor measles situation

In addition, the civic body with the help of nursing college students, Asha workers, and ANM, a house-to-house survey of measles-rubella will be conducted.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Panvel civic body joins hands with private hospitals to monitor measles situation | NIH Medline Plus
In order to control the menace of Measles in the Panvel Municipal Corporation, (PMC) jurisdiction, the civic body has joined hands with eleven private hospitals to carry out a special campaign to provide treatment for Measles-Rubella patients from December 15 to December 25.

In addition, the civic body with the help of nursing college students, Asha workers, and ANM, a house-to-house survey of measles-rubella will be conducted. The civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh directed officials during a meeting held on December 14.

Read Also
Mumbai: City experiences brief respite from measles
article-image

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Chief Medical Health Officer in charge Dr. Rehana Mujawar, Dr. Pandit, Dr. Bhoite, Dr. Chandak along with medical officers of six civil primary health centers, city task force members, Asha workers, ANM, GNM, municipal officials, and staff were present for this meeting.

In this meeting, the special coordinator of the World Health Organization Dr. Arun Katkar guided the attendees on the 'Measles Preventive Measures Scheme'. Also, a member of the city task force, an eminent doctor, assured cooperate with the municipal corporation. 

