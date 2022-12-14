Mumbai: City experiences brief respite from measles

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Mumbai: For the first time since the measles outbreak in November, Mumbai recorded zero cases on December 13. The city has also recorded zero measles deaths in the last 24 hours. However, the overall number of confirmed measles cases is 462 now.

“We are doing aggressive surveillance across the city due to which cases are diagnosed early. No cases being recorded on December 13 is a good sign, but we have to keep up the surveillance until all children are immunised with both doses of MR,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the total number of suspected measles cases now touched 5,000 on Tuesday. Moreover, 14,665 have been administered with measles-rubella 1(MR1) and 9,330 have been immunised with mumps-measles-rubella (MMR) vaccines since November 1.

“Of the total 2,35,878 children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years in 66 health posts 37,627 (15.95%) (Progressive) children were given an additional dose of MR vaccine (special dose). However, 1,172 (22.14%) of the total 5,293 children in the age group of 6 months to 9 months in 21 health posts where the measles cases in the age group of less than 9 months, were given zero doses of MR vaccine,” said a senior health official.