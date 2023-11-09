 Navi Mumbai: Pension Adalat To Be Held On November 21 At Konkan Bhavan
Navi Mumbai: Pension Adalat To Be Held On November 21 At Konkan Bhavan

If you have any complaints or issues regarding the pensions of retired government employees, please submit your applications on the same day.

On November 21, the Konkan Departmental Pension Court will convene for the second time. This month's departmental pension court is scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Room No. 106 of Konkan Bhavan, General Administration Branch, Departmental Commissioner's Office, Konkan Bhavan.

The upcoming Pension Court will primarily address concerns related to delayed pensions of retired government employees in the Revenue Department.

If you have any complaints or issues regarding the pensions of retired government employees, please submit your applications on the same day.

We urge pensioners in the Konkan department to attend this Pension Court to raise any questions or concerns related to their pensions.
This information has been disseminated by the Tehsildar (General Administration) of the Konkan Department through public notices.

