Mumbai: Lokadalat disposes of 9,996 cases that had gone to court |

Mumbai: As many as 9,996 cases that had gone the litigation route were disposed of in the national lok adalat held recently.

Lok Adalats help substantially in reducing case pendencies and deal with cases such as those of civil and criminal defamation, domestic violence and compoundable cases.

These are cases that can be settled amicably between parties. In digital lok adalats, parties can connect to hearings remotely, making such adalats more accessible.

Lok adalat was organised at the City Civil and Sessions Court

The recent lok adalat was organised on Saturday at the City Civil and Sessions Court under the guidance of Anil Subramaniam, Chairman DLSA Mumbai. As per a press release, in it, 9,996 post litigation and 1775 pre-litigation cases were disposed of.

The total settlement value of disposed matters is more than 500 crore rupees, the release stated. The lok Adalat had 94 panels. The event was visited by Maharashtra Legal Services Authority Chairman Justice S.V.Gangapurwala, the Registrar General of the Bombay High Court, Shri R.N.Joshi. They distributed awards to litigants.

While the lok adalat was on at the venue, the e-lokadalat was working online to support other panels where parties could not attend the Lok Adalat.

As per the directions of the Bombay High Court, a special drive was carried out from Nov 7 to Nov 11 in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate working under the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate wherein 11,819 pending cases were disposed of.

During the visit of dignitaries, a roleplay was also performed to create awareness on the importance of lok adalats and mediation.