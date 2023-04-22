Navi Mumbai: Parents, students protest against fines for late payment, high prices of books, ID cards at Airoli school

Navi Mumbai: A parents and students’ body protested at New Horizon Scholars School and Neo Kids in Airoli on Friday over a host of issues, including ₹100 per day for delayed fee payment, high prices of books and ₹300 for ID cards.

School management, including the principal, not present

Nikhil Thorat, the secretary of the students’ wing of the protesting body, said that they visited the school along with a few parents after receiving complaints. “However, the school management, including the principal, was not present,” he said, adding that a school official informed him that the delayed fees payment charges had been brought to ₹30per day, but there was no response on overcharging for books.

School rejects allegations as false and baseless

When contacted, the school rejected the allegations as false and baseless. “The allegations are made by very few parents for reasons best known to them. As regards to books, the School Curriculum Committee selects books which are most valuable to our students,” a school statement read.

Regarding late fees, the school said that a few parents have not paid fees for the past two to three and some others have not paid the first instalment of the current academic year despite repeated reminders. §

“Notwithstanding the same, our school has continued to impart education,” the statement read.