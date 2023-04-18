Navi Mumbai: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli witnesses large attendance on Jayanti celebrations |

Navi Mumbai: A large number of citizens visited the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial, Airoli to pay tribute to Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. On the occasion of Babasaheb's birth anniversary, through the special program ‘Jagar 2023’, a number of special guests highlighted the work of Dr Ambedkar.

Navi Mumbai: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli witnesses large attendance on Jayanti celebrations |

The memorial at Airoli is also called a monument of knowledge. On April 14th, Babasaheb’s birth anniversary, thousands of citizens visited and paid their obeisance at this knowledge monument. More than five thousand citizens visited this place from 12 pm to 6 pm.

The citizens saw rare photos of Dr Ambedkar and letters written by him, important events in his life and never seen photographs of him. Many visitors read Babasaheb's books in the rich library and tried to inculcate in themselves the culture of reading that Babasaheb intended.

Navi Mumbai: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli witnesses large attendance on Jayanti celebrations |

A well-planned arrangement was made under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner, Rajesh Narvekar keeping in mind the large number of citizens coming to the memorial on the anniversary day. Refreshments and tea were arranged for the visiting citizens.