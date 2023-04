Navi Mumbai: City engineer post vacant since two years, reveals RTI

NMMC headquarters | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has perhaps forgotten that the post of city engineer is important for the overall development of a city. It has therefore entrusted the responsibility of the post to an executive engineer. This has been revealed by the civic body in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query by activist Anil Galgali.

๐—ฅ๐—ง๐—œ ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐˜€๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ด๐—ต๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ผ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—บ ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ

The RTI activist had sought information from the NMMC regarding the city engineer. Uttam Kharat, the administrative officer of the general administration department provided Galgali with a copy of the April 2, 2021 order of the then Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

The document mentions that the last city engineer, Surendra Vasudev Patil, retired on March 31, 2021. Thereafter, executive engineer Sanjay Gopal Desai started looking into the work of the parent department and also took on the additional charge of the vacant post till further orders.

๐—–๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜† ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜€ ๐—ป๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ด๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ด๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฒ

In his reply to Galgali, Kharat claimed that they donโ€™t have on record a copy of the approval of the government while giving the additional charge, a copy of the advertisement regarding the maximum period of additional charge, and a copy of correspondence with the government for sending officers on deputation.

A city engineer has a civil engineering degree at the time of joining as an assistant engineer, and plans infrastructure development works of the city, besides taking administration and technical decisions. On the contrary, an executive engineer is simply a diploma holder and works under a city engineer.

๐—ฅ๐—ง๐—œ ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ธ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—บ ๐—–๐— , ๐——๐—–๐—

Galgali has now written to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and NMMC chief, demanding an inquiry. He has questioned the intention behind giving an important post like the city engineerโ€™s on an additional charge for two years. He has also demanded the appointment of a qualified officer with immediate effect.

NMMC chief Rajesh Narvekar told the FPJ that the executive engineer has been given additional charge with the permission of the state government. On why the post has been vacant for the last two years, he said itโ€™s the state government that has to provide the official.