Navi Mumbai: NMMC's former employee turns producer for Marathi film

The music of the Marathi film 'Marathi Paul Padate Pudhe' was launched early this week by the hands of Special Public Prosecutor Padmashri Adv Ujjwal Nikam. The film is based on people who come from remote villages in search of a career.

Prakash Baviskar, producer of the film and Navi Mumbai-based renowned developer says that people should not lose confidence during their struggle period.

“Positivity has the power to bring a positive result,” said Baviskar at the launch of the music. He shared his own experience when he came to Mumbai in search of a livelihood.

Baviskar started his journey with NMMC job

“I was delayed for the interview as I was new to the city and was not aware of the city. But I did not lose hope and reached the interview venue and fortunately, the interview was not started then as the officials were also delayed,” said Baviskar, adding that had I dropped the idea of going for the interview despite being late, I would not have achieved what I have today.

Baviskar got a job in Navi Mumbai Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) when it was formed and his journey began in the city of dreams.

"Nothing comes easy in life, you have to fight for it. When I came to Mumbai for the Bomb Blast Case in 1993, I was thinking, can I survive in this mega city as the Bomb Blast Case was an organized crime case. But, I took a vow of determination and struggle and succeeded. After watching the trailer of the movie Marathi Paul Padate Pudhe, I am convinced that this movie is an inspiration to the Marathi youth to struggle and succeed,” said Adv Nikam on the occasion of the music launch event of the said Film.