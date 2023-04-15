Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief pays tribute to martyrs on National Fire Service Day | FPJ

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar paid tribute to the martyrs of the fire service on National Fire Service Day, April 14.

Every year, on April 14, firefighters are honoured for their bravery while executing their duties.

Narvekar offered floral tributes to the Martyrs Memorial Pillar. Since 1968, National Fire Service Day has been observed in India to commemorate the sacrifice of the 66 officers and men who lost their lives in the Fort Stikine fire of April 14, 1944.

Chief of the Fire Department and Additional City Engineer Shirish Aardwad, Divisional Fire Officer Purushottam Bhoir, Central Officer J.T.Patil and others paid tribute.

To raise awareness about fire safety, a Fire Safety Week is being celebrated from April 14 to 20, during which various safety equipment and materials are being displayed at the Vashi Fire Station and safety awareness activities are being organized in schools, malls, societies, and colonies in municipal areas.

