Navi Mumbai: Over 250 people donate blood at a campaign held at Vashi station

Navi Mumbai: More than 250 people donated blood during a two-day blood donation drive conducted by Jain International Organisation (JIO) and Janta ki Awaz Foundation jointly at Vashi Railway station premises. Around 16 volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of SIES college, Nerul had volunteered for the drive.

During summer, most of the blood banks and hospitals face shortage of blood as many donors go to their native place. Social organisations come forward and hold blood donation camp and drive to meet the shortfall.

The blood donation drive which was conducted on April 27 and April 28, saw around 180 donors on day one.

The campaign also received support from the Leo club and Lions club of Navi Mumbai. “I would like to request Navi Mumbaikars to join such grand blood donation drives”, said an organiser.

Blood Donors of India (BDI) extended support in executing the drive and congratulated the social organisations for contribution towards a cause.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:03 PM IST