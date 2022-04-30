Navi Mumbai: Free camp on stress-free studies, child education to be held in Kharghar

Kharghar Manashakti is going to hold sessions on child education, health enhancement for students and parents in May.

However, the first session will be held on Saturday, April 30. The free camps for students and parents will focus on stress-free study, youth ambition, child education, health enhancement and personal guidance.

According to the organisation, the first session will be held on Saturday April 30. On May 1, 8, 15 and 21 May from 10 am to 4 pm, the camp will be held on stress-free study for the students in the age group of 7 to 14 years. In the same, other age group students and parents can attend the free session.

A senior member of the organisation said that most of the camps will be held on public holidays or Saturdays and Sundays. The venue of the camp is Manashakti Prayog Kendra in Kharghar Sector 5. For more information one can call 9969938851 / 022-27741344.

ALSO READ Where was Raj Thackeray when Babri Masjid was demolished: Uddhav Thackeray

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:47 AM IST