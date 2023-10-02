Navi Mumbai: Over 1.28 Lakh Citizens Participated In 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' Cleanliness Drive In City

Shankar Mahadevan and others take part in cleanliness drive | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Renowned singer and music composer Padmashri Shankar Mahadevan, the brand ambassador of Swachh Navi Mumbai Mission, sang the jingle 'Nishchay Kela, Numbar Pahila' (Decided number one) and actively participated in a special cleanliness campaign organised under Swachhta Hi Sewa initiative.

Around 1.28 citizens participated in the special one-hour cleanliness initiative across the city.

Shankar Mahadevan and other prominent figures participated in the cleanliness drive

Apart from Mahadevan, Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, Belapur MLA Mandatai Mhatre, and NMMC Commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar joined the cleanliness drive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi.

The drive was carried out at 267 places across the city including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi, and Mini Sea Shore Juhugaon Chowpatty area of Sector 9 Vashi. “More than 1,28 lakh citizens participated in cleanliness drives in Navi Mumbai at 267 places decided by NMMC such as schools, colleges, parks, stations, depots, markets, health centers, drain areas, waste places and other government and private offices, societies and institutions,” said an official from NMMC.

A total of 255 third-gender citizens also carried out a cleanliness drive in the Mini Sea Shore Juhugaon Chowpatty area of Sector 9 Vashi, showing the unity of Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai is at the forefront of cleanliness in India: Mahadevan

Mahadeva said that Navi Mumbai city has always been at the forefront of cleanliness in the country and “Following an appeal by the prime minister and as an expectation by the chief minister, lakhs of Navi Mumbaikars came out on the streets and participated in group cleanliness drive organized in large numbers at different places in the city,” said Mahadevan.

As per the guidelines of the central government, the coordinator was instructed to take photographs and videos of the condition before and after cleaning and later upload the photographs taken with geo-tagging on the central webpage. “As the locations of cleanliness drives are more in Navi Mumbai as compared to other cities and there is a fixed time for uploading information along with pictures and videos on the central webpage, this was planned with full precautions,” said the official.

Swachhta hi Sewa campaign | FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)