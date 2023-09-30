Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct Cleanliness Drive At 267 Places Under Centre's ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa' Initiative On October 1 | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct a cleanliness drive at 267 places across the city on Sunday 1, October 1 at 10 am under the ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ initiative of the Central Government. A large number of citizens are expected to participate.

Navi Mumbai is known as a clean city and takes a number of measures to keep the city clean. The municipal commissioner has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers for the benefit of the city.

The Central Government has appealed to citizens to devote one hour on October 1 on Shramdan for Cleanliness to pay respects to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

