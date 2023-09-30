 Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Conduct Cleanliness Drive At 267 Places Under Centre's ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa' Initiative On October 1
The Central Government has appealed to citizens to devote one hour on October 1 on Shramdan for Cleanliness to pay respects to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

article-image
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct a cleanliness drive at 267 places across the city on Sunday 1, October 1 at 10 am under the ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ initiative of the Central Government. A large number of citizens are expected to participate.

Navi Mumbai is known as a clean city and takes a number of measures to keep the city clean. The municipal commissioner has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers for the benefit of the city.

