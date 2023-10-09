Navi Mumbai: Over 11,000 People Attend Mega Health Camp Held On Oct 8 In Khanda Colony |

Navi Mumbai: Around 11,352 people turned out at the 15th mega health camp held on Sunday at CKT College in Khanda Colony. The camp was organised by Ramsheth Thakur Samajik Mandal (RTSM) Panvel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Panvel and Raigad Medical Association

The camp was inaugurated by Kapil Patil, Minister of State for Panchayat Raj. Apart from free health check up camp, all visitors were provided with food.

Union Minister Kapil Patil said since we were in college, we used to hear the name of people's leader Ramsheth Thakur frequently. No matter how much money a man has, he cannot eat money instead of bread because he is hungry, and because he has more money, he cannot eat more than his hunger.

Ramsheth Thakur has been serving people honestly throughout his life. Ramsheth Thakur is a great example of how to truly serve society while living.

In this camp, general diseases, pediatrics, women's diseases, skin diseases, heart diseases, dental diseases, bone diseases, ECG, diabetes, nose-ear-throat, Ayurvedic, homeopathic, tuberculosis, cancer and others were diagnosed and provided free consultation.