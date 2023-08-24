 Navi Mumbai: Onion Traders Call Off One-Day Strike
Traders, exporters, and farmers hailing from Nasik convened for a meeting with Union Minister Dr. Bharati Pawar on Wednesday.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Onion Traders Call Of One Day Strike | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi, host to the Onion-Potato market, has retracted its previously announced plan to shut down on Thursday in protest against the newly imposed 40 per cent duty on onion exports. This change of heart comes on the heels of auctions recommencing at all APMCs across the Nasik district.

Ashok Walunj, the director of the Onion Potato market at APMC Vashi, indicated that their stance was aligned with that of traders and exporters in Nasik. "Since the Nasik traders-exporters have already abandoned their proposed market closure after a discussion with the Union minister, we have followed suit," explained Walunj.

Government Urged to Reevaluate 40% Excise Duty on Onions

Traders, exporters, and farmers hailing from Nasik convened for a meeting with Union Minister Dr. Bharati Pawar on Wednesday. Following the discussions, Pawar extended assurance that she would formally request the government to reconsider the 40 per cent duty imposed on onion exports, with an expectation of a favourable outcome.

Meanwhile, approximately 140 containers laden with onions remain held up at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). Exporters have voiced concerns over substantial financial losses attributed to the 40 per cent duty. However, they also underscore the time sensitivity of the situation, as prolonged delay could lead to spoilage of the onion cargo.

As discussions and negotiations unfold, the industry remains hopeful for a resolution that balances the interests of traders, farmers, and the market at large.

