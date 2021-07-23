Navi Mumbai: One-sided love leads to murder of 37-year-old man in Ghansoli

The Rabale police arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man in the Ghansoli area on Sunday night. The accused was arrested from Igatpuri on Thursday night when he was returning from West Bengal. He had fled to his hometown in West Bengal after committing the crime.

The police said that the initial investigation found that one-sided love with the victim’s wife led to the murder.

Shirish Pawar, a police inspector, and investigating officer from Rabale police station said that the accused identified as Arjun Chaudhary was in love with the deceased’s wife Sunnaina.

“On the night of Sunday, the deceased Narendra Pandey had gone to meet Chaudhary at his home in Ghansoli area. They had a drink and later fought following a heated argument on the one-sided love affair,” said Pawar, adding that Chaudhary attacked Pandey with a knife and other sharp edge arms and murdered him. Later, he fled to West Bengal. However, he was coming back to Mumbai when he was caught near Igatpuri.