Navi Mumbai: NRI police book Bhandup man for cheating Belapur resident

The NRI police booked a Bhandup resident for allegedly cheating a Belapur resident to the tune of Rs 6.5 lakh on the pretext of allotting a flat in the MHADA scheme. However, after taking money, the person kept delaying and later stopped entertaining the complainant. The accused had promised to get a flat in the MHADA scheme at Rs 36 lakhs.

The complainant Seema Chaudhary, 45, a resident of Belapur gaon had given Rs 6,50,000 as booking amount to Tulsidas Tatyaba, a Bhandup resident after the Tatyaba promised to her get a falt in MHADA scheme at Gavan Phata in Mulund west. Police said that the complaint had spent her childhood in Bhandup and she was knowing Tatyaba.

Tatayaba promised her that he would help her in getting an MHADA flat as he knew officials in the organization. He had also shown the flat at a 20-storey MAHDA building in Mulund west. “Initially, he took Rs 6,50,000 and asked to get a loan of Rs 29,50,000 that will go directly to MHADA,” said a police official from the NRI police station.

However, after taking money, Tatayaba kept delaying and giving a new date of allotment. Later he stopped receiving the complainant’s phone calls. Finally, the complainant filed a case at Vashi court under section 153 (3) of CrPC following which the court directed police to register a case. The NRI police registered a case under section 420 against Tatyaba on Wednesday and started an investigation. “We have called Tatyaba police station for further investigation,” said an on-duty police official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:03 PM IST