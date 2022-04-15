Navi Mumbai: No deaths due to COVID-19 in last 7 weeks under NMMC

For the last seven weeks, no deaths were reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

At the end of December, since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1970 people lost their lives due to Covid infection in the city. However, during the third of Covid in January and February, around 79 deaths were reported.

However, after February 26, the city did not see deaths due to Covid. Even the number of active cases keeps dropping and currently, 22 active cases remain in the city. On April 14, 4 patients were discharged while zero new cases of Covid were reported.

The number of active cases had started increasing rapidly due to the presence of the Omicron variant of Covid. Even the number of active cases had reached over 17000 under the NMMC and daily cases had reached around 2000.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:45 AM IST