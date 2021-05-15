Navi Mumbai: No COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 16 under NMMC jurisdiction

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will not conduct COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday (May 16).

The NMMC in a statement said that due to insufficient stock of covid vaccination, there will be no vaccination at any center and drive in Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation area on May 16.

From May 1 till May 9, a total of 8425 citizens between 18-44 age group have taken the vaccination. The reason is the poor supply of vaccination doses in the city.

At present, there are more than 49 centres including civic runs and private setup in the city for vaccinations. However, only a few are operating due to low availability of the vaccination.

As per the data shared by the NMMC’s Health Department, a total of 8245 citizens between 18 years and 44 years took the vaccination. Of the 8245 citizens, 5127 citizens were from NMMC jurisdiction while the remaining from other areas. Meanwhile, the civic body has clarified that due to the low availability of vaccines, priority will be given to NMMC area citizens while administering the vaccines.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 14 crossed the 1.93 crore mark.

As per the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on May 14, inoculated 1,93,12,943 people.

According to data released by the government, the state has administered the second dose of vaccine to 40,25,544 people and the first dose to 1,52,87,399 people.