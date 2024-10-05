 Navi Mumbai: NMMT Bus Services Likely To Be Disrupted On Saturday Due To Transporting Beneficiaries For CM Ladki Behan Yojana Event In Thane
Navi Mumbai: NMMT Bus Services Likely To Be Disrupted On Saturday Due To Transporting Beneficiaries For CM Ladki Behan Yojana Event In Thane

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus services on various routes are likely to be disrupted on Saturday. The transport body will be using the buses to transport beneficiaries of the CM Ladki Behan yojana to attend the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Sakthikaran Abhiyan program in Thane district at Walawalkar Maidan, Ghodbunder road, Thane.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
NMMT Bus | File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus services on various routes are likely to be disrupted on Saturday. The transport body will be using the buses to transport beneficiaries of the CM Ladki Behan yojana to attend the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Sakthikaran Abhiyan program in Thane district at Walawalkar Maidan, Ghodbunder road, Thane.

Over 15000 beneficiaries of the scheme are from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the administrative body will be transporting the beneficiaries to the venue. The event is to be conducted from 2pm to 5pm. NMMT has total of 547 buses operating on 74 routes of which 270 buses would be provided to the social welfare department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to transport the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Women Empowerment campaign.

The transport authorities have indicated that bus services may be disrupted on this day. Therefore, passengers depended on NMMT for travelling have been urged to also plan for an alternate travel means for Saturday.

