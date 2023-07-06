Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Swachh Kavya Sangeet Sandhya' To Be Aired On Doordarshan

NMMC Hq | File

Residents who could not attend the poetic event 'Swachh Kavya Sangeet Sandhya' of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) can watch at Doordarshan’s Sahyadri Channel on July 7, 2023, from 8 pm to 9 pm. The event was held on June 23 at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi.

Event part of NMMC's solid waste management

As part of the Cleanliness Survey, NMMC has been conducting a number of events throughout the year. The civic body has decided to secure rank one in the survey with the initiative called 'Nischay Kela, Number Pahila' for Swachh Survekshan 2023.

As part of it, NMMC in association with renowned 'Vaishno Vision' organised 'Swachh Kavya Sangeet Sandhya' at the Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium on June 23, 2023.

Eminent personalities performed at event

Eminent poets like Prof. Ashok Bagwe, Mr Arun Mhatre, and Dr Mahesh Keluskar presented their exceptional poetry, complemented by melodious performances of popular songs.

Kaushal Inamdar's compositions added a mesmerizing touch to the evening. The event witnessed captivating poetic and musical renditions, including performances by the students of NMMC School, Kukshet, and renowned keertankar Manish Rajbhar.

Program to air on Friday, July 7

The 'Swachh Kavya Sangeet Sandhya' program will be aired on Doordarshan's Sahyadri Channel on July 7, 2023, from 8 PM to 9 PM. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has urged citizens to tune in to the broadcast on July 7 and appreciate the commendable work done in the field of cleanliness in Navi Mumbai.