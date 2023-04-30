SWACHH SURVEKSHAN 2023: Commissioner insists on ward-wise cleaning strategy

Municipal commissioner reviews preparations for the Swachh Survekshan 2023 during a meeting in Ujjain on Saturday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh reviewed preparations for Swachh Survekshan 2023 at Grand Hotel SBM office on Saturday. He said that while preparing plan for cleaning work in wards, all community, public toilets and accessible ones should be cleaned.

He said that cleanliness, repair work should be conducted according to the criteria of the survey. Necessary materials should be available in toilets along with adequate lighting, as well as painting work on accessible toilets should be completed soon. He also ordered complete ban on open defecation and urination. He further said that people should be fined for flouting cleanliness norms, preparations done for 3R. Besides, C&D material should not be piled anywhere along the roads. He also said that segregation of waste should be done on time while doing door to door garbage collection.

Commissioner directed that beautiful painting should be made at transfer station, cleaning of drains should be done regularly, fountains in gardens should be started immediately and special care be taken of the cleanliness of gardens. Beautiful hair painting should be done at important places, intersections and slum areas with the message of cleanliness, water structures should be cleaned and cleaning work should be kept smooth by taking feedback from residents of the ward.

Zonal officers and health officers should visit their respective areas regularly and closely observe the works being done under Swachh Survekshan.