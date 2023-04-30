Ujjain: PM is media-friendly, never obstructed Oppn in Parliament, says Vishnu Dutt Sharma

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma addresses a press conference in Ujjain on Saturday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma late on Saturday refuted charges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prefers one-way dialogue with people in “Mann Ki Baat (MKB)” programme. He also refuted charges that Prime Minister never held a press conference during his nine-year regime and shied away from responding to serious issues in the Parliament.

Sharma while responding to pin-pointed question during a press conference at Circuit House said that the Opposition talks a lie that PM Modi does not take press conferences and even does not find it suitable to reply to burning issues during the Parliamentary sessions.

“These are all baseless accusations and hollow lies. PM Modi is media-friendly and interacts with media persons time to time,” he said. He also said that PM Modi never obstructed the Opposition benches in the Parliament. “In fact all opposition parties in the country are envious of world-wide popular image of PM Modi and try to detract the people through baseless utterances,” he added.

Replying to another question on former CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh describing himself as corona virus for the ruling BJP, Sharma said that indigenous vaccines were made under the guidance of PM Modi and in the BJP rule. “If Digvijaya is a virus then he should not worry as the vaccine is ready which will treat him soon,” he quipped. Referring to the efforts of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to unite all opposition parties ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024, Sharma said all parties were afraid of PM Modi’s popularity. “The fact is that all of them have different nature and cannot stay with each other,” he added.

Sharma said that the BJP and its government would celebrate relay and telecast of PM’s 100th episode of MKB as a festival. He said that this programme would be seen and heard by people across Madhya Pradesh at 64,100 polling booths at 11 am on Sunday. Likewise, additional 25,000 places have been identified where at least 100 people would be present. People belonging to all segments of the society have been invited for the programme as it has emerged communicative, effective and popular programme, he claimed.